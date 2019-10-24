Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has recently said that the closest Salman Khan had come to ‘getting married’ was way back in 1999. But then the actor developed cold feet and cancelled the marriage just 5-6 days before the due date.

The veteran producer has also revealed on the Kapil Sharma show, that Salman Khan had also jokingly tried to dissuade him from tying the nuptial knot.

“It was in 1999 when Salman decided to get married. He already had a girl ready. I also decided to get hitched and so had to find a girl for myself. We both decided to get married together November 18, which is the birthday of Salman’s father. So plans were made accordingly,” Sajid Nadiadwala said on the show.

“Everything was set, even cards were sent out. Just six or five days before the due date, Salman said ‘I don’t have the mood’. After changing his mind, he came on stage during my marriage and whispered in my ears. ‘There is a car outside, take it and run away’. I did not do so,” added Sajid.

While Sajid did not take any name, Salman Khan had said in the past that he came very close to tying the knot with Sangeeta Bijlani. During an episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ the superstar had said that his fiancé had called off the wedding after she ‘kind of caught him cheating’. He had also said during the show that he was not ready for any commitment or relationship.

It should be stated here that Salman Khan’s personal life has always evoked huge interest. Be it his alleged affair with Katrina Kaif or Iulia Vantur, the actor has always been spoken about by his fans. Even now, Salman Khan’s relationship status is a huge question mark.

PNN & Agencies