Intense and mad fan following is easy for Salman Khan to handle, but it may not be so for debutant Saiee Manjrekar who makes her first appearance in a Hindi film in Dabangg 3. Saiee Manjrekar, the daughter of actor Mahesh Manjrekar and makes her appearance in Dabangg 3 as Salman Khan’s (Chulbul Pandey) love interest in his younger days.

Now everyone knows that Sonakshi Sinha has always portrayed the role of Chulbul Pandey’s wife in the Dabangg franchise. Hence it led to huge curiosity among fans when Saiee Manjrekar was first seen on the trailer of Dabangg 3.

Now Salman Khan has a way of dealing with public adoration. Not so for Saiee Manjrekar who is still not used to handling huge number of fans. This became evident when Salman and Saiee went to promote the film at a fitness event together.

At the event, the actress was seen being overwhelmed by a sea of fans who were waiting for them. In a video that surfaced online, Saiee can be seen distinctly very nervous. She is heard even whispering to Salman Khan ‘so many people’. However, the veteran actor then is seen patting Saiee on the back assuring her that everything is ‘all right’.

According to a recent report, Salman, Sonakshi and Saiee Manjrekar’s Dabangg 3 is eyeing the biggest opening by getting the maximum number of screens approximately 4,500 all across the country. The dubbed version of the film in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada will also be released simultaneously. Hence such a large number of halls are need. Dabangg 3 is slated to hit the screens December 20.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 also stars Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Sudeep, Mahesh Manjrekar, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

