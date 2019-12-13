Mumbai: Salman Khan says his father and famous screenwriter, Salim Khan, never trusted the superstar’s scripts.

Salman and the team of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 recently shot for The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil asked Salman if he shows his scripts to his father before finalising them. Salman said: “I didn’t narrate him the entire script of Dabangg 3 but I told him half of the script towards the end, and he very much loved it.”

Salman recalled: “I hardly ever shared scripts with him because he never trusted my scripts. Woh bus kehte the pitegi (he would just say that the film will be a flop).”

Salman took up the role of cop Chulbul Pandey in 2010 with Dabangg. He returns as the maverick police officer in Dabangg 3 December 20.