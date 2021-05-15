Superstar Salman Khan’s new film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai got an overwhelming response from the audience after the film was released on May 13.

The action thriller has undoubtedly turned to be Salman’s Eid bonanza for 2021 as it has broken records to become the most watched film on day 1. It has 4.2 million views across all platforms.

Salman fans thronged across every platform on the day Radhe was released sending the servers to crashing while making it a total Eid blockbuster.

In UAE, Radhe has collected USD 379,000 which is higher than Salman Khan’s last film Dabbang 3 (2019). It has also a higher opening day collection than Godzilla vs. Kong. The collections are likely to go higher given the festive weekend.

Salman took to Instagram to thank his fans for making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. “Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u,” he wrote.