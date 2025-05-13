Kendrapara: The carcass of a five-foot-long male saltwater crocodile was found dead Tuesday in Kochia rivulet near Bhitarkanika National Park (BNP) in Kendrapara district, said an official.

Saltwater crocodiles are protected species under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

“Forest officials retrieved the carcass from the water body. It has been sent to the veterinary hospital at Rajnagar for autopsy. The reason for the crocodile’s death will be known after getting the autopsy report,” said Manas Das, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division.

The rivers, creeks and other water bodies within Bhitarkanika are the ideal habitat of saltwater crocodiles.

The census conducted in January had counted 1,825 estuarine crocodiles in the river system of the national park, the official said.

“As saltwater crocodiles are covered under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, a case has been registered,” Das said.

In all probability, the croc had fallen prey to unlawful fishing activity in prohibited waterbodies. The animal might have got entangled in fishing nets, he said.