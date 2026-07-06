Mahakalapada: The egg-laying season of saltwater crocodiles has begun across the rivulets and creeks of the Mahanadi delta in the coastal area of Mahakalapada block in Kendrapada district, prompting the Forest Department to restrict public entry into these water bodies.

As crocodiles become highly aggressive during the nesting and incubation period, the Forest Department has advised people not to enter rivers and creeks in the area during this period.

Rajnagar DFO Bharadwaj Gaonkar said the department has put in place special monitoring measures to ensure the protection of nesting crocodiles and public safety during the breeding season.