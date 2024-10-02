Bhubaneswar: The prestigious Mahatma Award was conferred upon KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti in New Delhi, Tuesday. The award, presented by the Aditya Birla Group, honours individuals for their remarkable contributions in the field of education and social service. In his acceptance speech, Samanta expressed his gratitude and dedicated the award to the KIIT and KISS family. He also thanked Mahatma Awards director Mugdha Arora and the organising committee for the recognition.

A selection committee carefully evaluates each nominee’s contributions before bestowing the award. Samanta has dedicated over 33 years to education and social work, focused on uplifting marginalised and tribal communities, aligning with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of eradicating inequality. Prominent figures, including scholar and author Sudha Murty, renowned Odissi and Bharatanatyam dancer Sonal Mansingh were also honoured with the award. Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, and social worker Rajashree Birla were also present at the event.