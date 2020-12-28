Hyderabad: Southern star Samantha Akkineni says she wants to see what happens if she does not give up and is ready for 2021.

In an Instagram image she posted, the actress flaunts toned abs in a black crop top and an embellished skirt.

“I want to see what happens if I don’t give up #readyfor2021…. Issssaaa talent this one @eshaangirri,” Samantha captioned the image, which currently has 674K likes.

Samantha is married to Nagarjuna’s son and Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, and is all set to appear in season two of The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee.

The upcoming season will also feature Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.