Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about loving her own company and that she can spend time in silence sans her phone.

Samantha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared that she has gone for a “Silence sadhna”. She posted a picture of a card, which read “Silence”. Alongside the image, she wrote: “Three days in silence. No phone. No communication. Just me for company.

“Somehow being alone with ourselves has become one of the scariest things. Would I do it again? A million times, yes. Would I recommend you try it? A million times, yes.”

She also took a poll for her fans, from which around 88 percent said that they would like to try it as well.

Last month, the actress talked about the importance of meditation in her everyday life and says that for her it has become “her anchor.”

Samantha took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her meditating.

For the caption, she wrote: “Meditation. If there’s one thing I wish all of you would try, it’s this. Just 15 minutes of meditation every day — in whatever way works for you. Sit in silence, focus on your breath, or follow a guided meditation on YouTube. There’s no right or wrong way, nothing formal — just the simple act of tuning in.”

“For me, meditation has become my anchor — a way to return to the ocean of calm and peace that’s always within.”

She added that no matter how chaotic the world gets, I know that quiet spot inside her is “always there, waiting.”

“When you learn to find your way home to yourself, the noise outside loses its grip. Try it. Just for today. Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and see what happens. PS: Don’t bother about the chatter in your mind. The trick is to simply watch your thoughts and let them pass. Don’t get entangled with them. PPS: Don’t forget to tell me how it goes. Let’s do this!!”