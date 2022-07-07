Hyderabad: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whose item number in Pushpa – The Rise was a pan-India sensation, will be seen opposite ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi, and the duo is all set to shoot for the second schedule of the movie.

The second schedule will be shot in picturesque beach locations in the city of Vizag.

The duo will be shooting a love song, which is expected to be one of the major highlights of Shiva Nirvana’s upcoming directorial.

Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya will be playing pivotal roles in Kushi.

Hesham Abdul Wahab of ‘Haridayam’ fame has been brought on board to compose the soundtrack. Kushi’s production team has already finished a considerable schedule in Kashmir.

Kushi, starring Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda, will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam December 23.

Samantha, on the other hand, will appear in Yashoda, the Hindi film Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan, and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in film director Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which is slated to release soon.