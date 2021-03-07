Sambalpur: After the outbreak of Covid pandemic, the state government has laid stress on implementation of projects under the MGNREGS so as to provide scope of work and earning in Sambalpur district.

Thousands of migrants had come back to the district from different states after lockdowns.

After relaxation of the Covid norms, the importance of MGNREGS scheme seems to be ineffective as daily wagers who have worked for various projects are allegedly unable to get their payments in time.

Most of them are not interested to work under the scheme in coming days, a report said.

Though officials have been trying to convince the beneficiaries to work under the scheme, they are reluctant to do it. As a result, the number of workdays is coming down in the district.

Under such situation, achieving the target has been difficult. Sources said wages of Rs 13 crore are pending for clearance while payment of Rs 15 crore towards use of various tools in the projects is to be cleared.

A recent review meeting on the MGNREGS revealed that over 45,000 labourers were being engaged in work on a daily basis earlier. In January, the number of labourers getting work daily came down to 15,000.

About 50 per cent of the workdays has come down in the district. The administration has set a target to create 55,02315 workdays in the current year. But 48, 94, 750 workdays have been created till a week ago.

Now that, the current fiscal is left with a few weeks only, achieving the target in the MGNREGS seems impossible where labourers are unwilling to work over delay in payment of wages.

Wages to the tune of Rs 2.12 crore are pending in Bamara block; Rs 51 lakh in Dhankad block; Rs 2.39 core in Jamankira block; Rs 1.88 crore in Jujumara block; Rs 1.55 crore in Kuchinda; Rs 57 lakh in Maneswar; Rs 1.05 crore in Rairakhole; Rs 75 lakh in Naktideula and Rs Rs 1.66 crore in Rengali.

As per guidelines, wages are paid to labourers within seven days of the work. Since January 4, wages have not been paid to labourers. Many projects have been taken up in panchayats, but they are incomplete.

MGNREGS district coordinator Sobhit Bisi said the process of payment has started and it will be cleared soon.

PNN