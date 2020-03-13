Sambalpur: Even as over Rs 20 crore was spent on cleaning the city, about Rs 1 crore was falsely billed by the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), a report said.

Denizens under this municipality limits have alleged of embezzlement of huge funds allocated for cleaning of wards.

According to sources, out of total 41 wards under SMC civic limits, contract for cleaning 31 wards have been awarded to private parties. It is alleged that the contract firm does not carry out cleaning works properly and prepares false bills, having unholy nexus with officials.

Some unscrupulous SMC officials extend hidden support to the party and ward residents are threatened, if at all they make a complaint. Only when a complainant happens to be a relative or known to any local political leader, the complaint is being addressed immediately.

Several civic areas like Talabhata Pada, Khetrajpur, Burla, Hirakud, Maneswar, Mathapali and Sindurapanka including many other villages have been newly added to SMC limits. Cleaning work is being carried out just as a ‘cosmetic treatment’, which has been causing diseases, residents alleged.

It is said that bad odour emanating out of garbage and municipal wastes dumped in civic areas create unhealthy atmosphere. About 1,400 cleaning workers are engaged for the purpose, most of whom remain present only at the time of giving attendance. Hired tractors, dumpers and garbage-carriers have been deployed for the cleaning of wards.

However, most of the vehicles allegedly do not take part in regular cleaning work and hiring charges are embezzled through false billing. The private party concerned always finds a way out with support of some SMC officials in getting the false bills paid, local people raged.

Worthy to note, when the SMC was functioning prior to dissolution of civic bodies, funds worth over Rs 40 lakhs were allegedly embezzled. Then district Collector of Sambalpur Balwant Singh had taken action against SMC officials and the wrongdoers involved in this corruption.

Singh had refuted to pass the bill and blocked the payment. Residents of SMC limits apprehend large irregularities in this fiscal 2019-20. They have demanded intervention of district Collector in this matter.

Reacting to this, Additional Commissioner of SMC Anjalina Pradhan said, “We are alert on allegations made and instructed the contract firm accordingly, with strict warning on any such possible irregularity.”

