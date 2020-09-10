Sambalpur: Three scholars from Sambalpur district have invented an instrument which can measure the exact pulse rate of plants. The device will help to calculate exactly the amount of pesticide needed to keep a plant healthy. In the process unnecessary expenditures will be reduced.

The device is called ‘Rhythm Metre for Plant’. It has been indigenously developed by Akshay Kumar Mishra, Lecturer of Mahamaya Degree College, Pradosh Acharya, Professor of Gangadhar Meher University and Aishwarya Khamari a research scholar of Sambalpur University.

“The device is otherwise known as ‘Organic Watch’. This project has made it to the top four categories at the ‘Rural Experience Programme’ in ‘3M-CII Young Innovators Challenge Award’. The instrument can also provide data about plants’ biological clocks and rhythm and nutrient intake”, team leader and scientist Akshay said.

“Through the device, the nutritional value of pond water can also be measured, which will extensively help fish farmers in the Odisha. Everybody knows that plants breathe; but the rates at which they do so can be measured by this device,” Akshay added.

Notably, Akshay in collaboration with another young scientist named Samir Bhoi had invented a machine called ‘Electrolyter 1005’ in 2012, for which he had received awards from the Indian Science Congress Association and the Indian Association of Microbiology.

PNN