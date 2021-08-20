Sambalpur: After Taliban captured power in Afghanistan, Juhura Begum, a woman of Motijharan area, has been worrying over her daughter and her family living there.

Juhura’s daughter Shakila Banu lives in Kabul with her husband and kids. For over two months, Juhura hasn’t spoken to her daughter over phone.

Now, with the collapse of the government in Afghanistan following onslaught by the Taliban, the mother in Juhura is pining for her daughter Shakila.

Juhura says that about 12 years back, her daughter and son-in-law Attawala Khan had left for Kabul with their children. Since then, they have been living there.

“Since then they have never visited Sambalpur. But my daughter was in touch with me over phone. There has been no phone call from them for over two months. I am also unable to contact them from my side. With these developments I wish my daughter come back to Sambalpur,” said Juhura, a woman in her mid-fifties.

She also pines for her grandchildren who used to study in a school here. Shakila got married to a youth from Afghanistan- Attawala Khan after a courtship while he used to stay in Sambalpur.