Bhubaneswar: Eminent filmmaker Sabyasachi Mohapatra has joined hands with internationally acclaimed film producer and promoter Jitendra Mishra to reach out to the global audiences. Jitendra and his team will be exploring the international distribution and festival opportunities to showcase Sabyasachi’s select films in Sambalpuri language like Pahada Ra Luha, Aadim Vichar (both National award winners) and Sala Budha.

Speaking to Orissa POST, the Bhukha director said, “Jitendra is a rare talent having a great eye for good cinema. I admire the fact that he has been able to find a niche for himself on global platform. I am extremely happy and positive about the outcome of our assocition. I am sure, we will succeed in presenting our beautiful history, culture and traditions to the world.”

Jitendra, on the other hand, said, “I have been a great admirer of Mohapatra’s style of filmmaking. I was deeply inspired by his film Bhukha when I was a kid. I feel privileged to take such path-breaking films to the global viewers and to spread the essence of the rich art, culture, and traditions of our region.”

Sabyasachi Mohapatra is known for capturing the rich culture of tribal society in western part of Odisha on the celluloid.