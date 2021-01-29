Hindol: At the mention of irregularities in implementing ‘Awas Yojana’ in Dhenkanal district, Hindol block’s name crops up instantly. In the latest case of irregularity, two posters – one of the Centre and the second of the state government – are seen pasted on the wall of a beneficiary. The two posters have created confusion among the villagers. Some alleged that it is a ploy by officials to siphon off the money.

Krupasindhu Panda, a resident of Gulugundi village of Kalinga panchayat under Hindol block has recently got his house constructed under the ‘Awas Yojana’ scheme.

However, the newly-built house displays two posters mentioning about the schemes. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) sticker shows Rs 1,20,000 has been sanctioned in the financial year 2020-21 and Rs 18,630 towards assistance under MGNREGS to him.

The second poster belonging to the Odisha government mentions that the house has been constructed under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana in the same financial year of 2020-21. The poster also informs that the beneficiary received the same amount of Rs 1,20,000.

The two different posters displayed on a single house has become the point of discussion here.

In this regard, gram rojgar sevak (GRS) Minarva Pati said putting up two posters on a single house is an administrative error. “The beneficiary has received work order under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and accordingly the money was provided to him,” she said.

When contacted, block development officer (BDO) Debadutta Mahunta said he did not have any clue regarding the matter. He informed that if there is any mistake, a probe will be conducted and suitable action would be taken against those responsible for the error.

