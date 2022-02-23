Sajanagarh: In a bizarre incident, a samiti member candidate in Oupada block under Nilagiri area of Balasore reportedly resorted to black magic to win election, Tuesday.

Police detained him while he was doing sorcery in a forest.

According to villagers, Bholanath Majhi, who is contesting for samiti member post at Shymsundarpur panchayat, was practicing black magic at a shrine in Kuldiha forest to taste success in the polls.

Locals informed the police who rushed to the forest and rescued him. As the matter came to the fore, tension flared up near booth no10. As a result, polling was stalled for two hours.

Nilagiri IIC Droupadi Das said Majhi has refuted the allegation and said he was doing a drama. The IIC said that action would be taken against people who were responsible for disruption in polling.

PNN