Las Vegas: South Korean tech giant Samsung Monday introduced its next-generation QLED 8K smart TV ‘Q950TS’ at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, offering a glimpse into the future of display technology.

“Our 2020 8K lineup demonstrates the power of this potential. Its unprecedented immersive capabilities and unparalleled smart features empower consumers to pursue their passions more simply and more comprehensively than ever before,” Joe Stinziano, Head of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung Electronics America said in a statement.

In terms of design, the Q950 practically eliminates the bezel around the display to create a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99 percent.

Based on powerful Samsung semiconductor technology, the newly launched smart TV is powered by next-generation Quantum Processor 8K features improved AI upscaling capabilities that use machine learning to analyze and identify the characteristics of individual pixels.

Additionally, there is support for HDR 10+ technology and Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), and Active Voice Amplifier for premium quality sound.