New Delhi: Samsung Monday launched its new smartphone ‘Galaxy F62’ with flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor and a massive 7000mAh battery.

Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6/128GB variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and will be available on Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital Jio retail stores, Samsung.com as well as select retail stores from February 22, 12 noon.

‘For the first time ever, we have coupled the flagship Exynos 9825 processor with an industry-leading 7000mAh battery. We believe this is a winning proposition and Galaxy F62 will become a benchmark for speed by enabling our consumers to break barriers and live life Full-on,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

The smartphone will be available in three colours — laser green, laser blue and laser grey.

Using the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Program (FSUP) powered by Galaxy Forever, the customers can own Galaxy F62 by paying 70 per cent of the price of the product. After a year, the customer can choose to return the product to upgrade to the latest Galaxy series smartphone or choose to keep the same device by paying the remaining 30 per cent of the original price.

Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a peak brightness of 420 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000000:1.

The device comes in a unique Laser Gradient design that has minimized bezels for an ergonomic grip and supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box.

Galaxy F62 consumers also get AltZLife feature that enhances smartphone privacy level. With AltZLife, users can quickly and easily switch between normal mode and private mode (Secure Folder) by simply double-clicking on the power key.

Galaxy F62 sports a quad-camera setup, with 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor, 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, dedicated 5MP Macro lens and 5MP depth lens.

The device also comes with 32MP front camera with 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies.

The device comes with an in-box Type C 25W superfast charger that recharges the smartphone’s 7000mAh battery in less than 2 hours.