Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung has rolled out a new software update to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip which comes with improved camera Flex Mode and April security patch as well.

The new software version has currently been spotted rolling out in Italy and should quickly make its way to other European countries with a worldwide release within a few days.

Currently, in Flex Mode, the Camera app would show the viewfinder in the top half of the screen and the controls on the bottom half.

With the latest update, that can be reversed with a double tap on the preview screen, further enhancing the tripod-like capabilities, reports GSMArena.

The new update will show up in a notification once available. One can also download it manually from the phone’s settings and then software update menu.

Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch full-HD Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display as the main display. On the outside, it has a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display with a 112×300 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 303ppi.

It is powered by a 7nm octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

IANS