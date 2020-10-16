New Delhi: Samsung Friday launched the 256GB variant of Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) for Rs 53,999 in India.

Pre-booking of S20 FE (8GB+256GB) in Cloud Navy colour will be available from October 17 on Samsung.com and leading offline and online retail stores in the country. The delivery will commence from October 28.

Meanwhile, S20 FE (8GB+128GB) variant went on sale from Friday.

“Customers can avail exciting offers on purchase of the flagship smartphone including Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and Rs 4,000 voucher on Samsung e-store,” the company said in a statement.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced Exynos 990 chipset, a 4500mAh battery and expandable storage.

The Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant IP68 rated.

Housing 30X Space Zoom, Galaxy S20 FE brings a pro-grade triple camera at the rear (12MP Ultra Wide camera, 12MP Wide-angle camera and 8MP Telephoto camera), along with the 32MP selfie camera that includes tetra-binning technology that will let the users instantly capture a post-worthy picture.

Galaxy S20 FE features large image sensors including AI multi-frame processing. With Night Mode, one can take clearer images, even in low light.

The device is powered by a 7nm Exynos 990 processor and comes with a 4500mAh battery that lasts all day.