New Delhi: Samsung is planning to launch Galaxy M33 5G, its latest M series smartphone in India as early as the first week of April, industry sources said Wednesday.

The M33 5G will be Samsung’s first M series device to launch in India in 2022. Galaxy M33 5G is also likely to be the most powerful M series phone to launch in 2022 yet.

Galaxy M33 5G is rumoured to be powered by 5nm Octa-Core processor for a smooth mobile experience. The smartphone will likely sport a massive 6000mAh battery, sources added.

Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to be priced aggressively under Rs 20,000, strengthening Samsung’s mid-segment portfolio in the country.

Earlier, Samsung launched its new smartphone Galaxy M52 5G in the Indian market.

Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The mid-range device ships with Android 11 out of the box.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of optics, there is a 64MP triple rear camera setup paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.