Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to roll out its free smart TV-based streaming service named ‘Samsung TV Plus’ to smartphone users globally.

The service is available for free to the users in the US as well as Canada, offering more than 100 TV channels over the internet.

According to a report, the streaming service could be made available to smartphone users through a mobile application and is likely to be exclusive to Galaxy lineup.

Some latest tablets including the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the Galaxy S20 handsets could be the first ones to get it.

The Samsung TV Plus for mobile will come with the same functionality as the service offers on Samsung Smart TVs, one will be able to watch Live channels and access VOD content too.

The service offers offers channels including beIN SPORTS EXTRA, Bon Appétit, CBS News, Crime 360, fubo Sports Network, Fuse, Kitchen Nightmares, The Design Network, VEVO, Yahoo Finance and more.