New Delhi: In its first biggest launch of 2021, Samsung Thursday introduced Galaxy S21 series — Galaxy 21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S1 Ultra — and a Galaxy Buds Pro with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation.

The new flagship series comes with a new design, an epic pro-grade camera for users of any skill level and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device.

Galaxy S21 Ultra features a ‘Contour Cut’ camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame. The device comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the toughest Gorilla Glass yet.

It is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 series with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, according to the company.

The device has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features an upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which you can capture 12 bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colour data and more than three times wider dynamic range.

For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, you can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses, so you can shift to a different perspective with the same quality.

“For better and faster connectivity, Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the first smartphones to support Wi-Fi 6E,” Samsung announced.

Galaxy S features a 6.2-inch display while Galaxy S21+ sports an expanded 6.7-inch display and a larger battery.

S21 and S21+ will be available in a range of eye-catching colours, including a new signature colour: phantom Violet.

Galaxy S21 touts an intelligent, edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and viewing.

The Galaxy S21 features the latest and most advanced smartphone chipset yet in a Galaxy for greater speed, energy efficiency, and advanced computing capabilities to support 5G connectivity and on-device

Galaxy S21 is designed to be used with other Galaxy devices and with SmartThings Find, it can help you quickly and easily locate your compatible Galaxy devices even when they’re offline.

IANS