Mumbai: Actress Sana Khan, who left the film industry, has been in discussion for a long time.

Sana had married Mufti Anas Saeed in November last year after quitting the industry. Sana has completely distanced herself from the acting world and is very happy with her married life. But there is something in the midst of all these happiness that is constantly troubling her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Sana has shared a sentimental post on her Instagram account in which she has written that her heart is broken at the moment. Sana said in her post that some people are making such negative videos with her and that she is having trouble.

The post reads, “Some people e making such negative videos on me from so long time but I have been very patient. But now one person made a video highlighting my past n talking absolutely rubbish abt it. Don’t you know it’s a sin to makw that person realise about it when that person has done tauba?? Im so heat broken right know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

While sharing the post, Sana wrote, “I don’t wanna name the person coz I don’t wanna do what he has done to me but this is so evil. If you can’t support someone n be nice be quiet. Don’t put anyone in depression with such ruthless n hard comment making the person feel guilty about their past all over again. Sometimes u repent n move on but there are some like me who at times think I wish I could go back in time n change few things. Please be nice n let people change with time”.