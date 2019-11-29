Keonjhar: For nature lovers, this is the perfect time to visit Sanaghagara waterfall in Keonjhar district for the spot is at its best during winter.

A gift of nature, this spot is located six kilometres from the district headquarters near Anjar village on National Highway-49. Sanamachhakandana river meanders through rocks and hills and here it falls from a huge rock, dividing into two streams at the bottom. This offers a magnificent scene prompting the visitors to take selfies with the waterfall at the backdrop for memory sake. That said, the tourists are asked through several notice boards to follow certain precautions while clicking pictures for their safety. Many enjoy a bath here, sitting under the fall. However, there are some restrictions for them as well.

The cascading sound of the fall, chirping of the birds, iridescent bubbles and not to mention a rainbow — created when sunlight passes through water vapour — come together to create a perfect ambience for those who want to spend some quality time here.

Surrounded by scenic beauty, natural greenery, this spot makes for a perfect destination for picnickers.

Visitors visit this spot all the year-round. But during winter, the footfall increases manifold.

Sanaghagara Development Society is in charge of developing this spot. There is a rose garden, a flower park, a children’s park with swings and an artificial lake with boating facility in this spot. Well designed sheds are also here for visitors to take rest.

There is another waterfall called Bada Ghagara, on the upper end of Sanamachhakandana river, about six kilometres from Sanaghagara.

Here, the Sanamachhakandana reservoir, a well-maintained garden and the waterfall make it a heaven for nature lovers.

There is a ‘Panthasala’ run by the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation for accommodation of tourists. There are also guest houses of police and forest departments located at a distance of just two kilometres from Sanaghagara. Tourists can spend the night here.

According to tourist officer Ramesh Chandra Nayak, tourists come to these two waterfalls from far and near. Some of them are the regular visitors who keep coming back with their near and dear ones for the breathtaking view of the waterfall, natural beauty of the spot and all the facilities available here. That said, Sanjay Nayak, a tourist, says the place needs much more infrastructural development to be at par with other destinations in other states.

