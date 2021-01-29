Mumbai: Major, the upcoming film based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has been confirmed for a release July 2. The film backed by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

Announcing the news, Mahesh Babu tweeted Friday: “2nd July 2021. The #MAJOR day @adivisesh @sonypicsindia @GMBents @AplusSMovies @SashiTikka #MajorOnJuly2.”

Confirming the release date, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted: “#MAJOR: 2 JULY 2021 CONFIRMED… #Hindi – #Telugu bilingual #Major – starring #AdiviSesh as Major #SandeepUnnikrishnan – to release on 2 July 2021… Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka… Sony Pictures Films India presentation. #MajorTheFilm #MajorOnJuly2.”

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major will be released in Hindi and Telugu.