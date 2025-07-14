Bhubaneswar: In a landmark step for women’s empowerment, 45-year-old Sandhya Rani Majhi from Mayurbhanj district has become the first woman to be hired as a government vehicle driver in Odisha, officials said.

Hailing from Suleipat village in the district, Sandhya’s journey has been one of determination and courage.

She said, “Ever since I was a child, I’ve been fascinated by cars and driving. It’s always been a dream of mine.”

She started living her dreams by riding motorcycles and later transitioned to driving cars.

A graduate, Sandhya married a driver in the Jashipur area of the same district and later started driving a taxi.

She obtained her light motor vehicle licence in 2011 and followed it up with a heavy motor vehicle licence in 2023, after completing training at the Chhatia Driving Training Centre in Jajpur district under the State Transport Authority.

In between, due to family responsibilities, she even worked in a beauty parlour in Bhubaneswar, officials added.

“One day, I got a call from Chhatia Driving Training Centre saying there is a driver’s position in the state government. I agreed and joined duty June 25,” Sandhya told PTI.

She was visibly elated after joining her new role, where she now drives the official vehicle of Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Transport Department.

“Sandhya Rani’s bold journey behind the wheel shatters gender stereotypes and paves the way for countless women in Odisha to drive change,” Padhee wrote on a X post.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is in charge of the Women and Child Development Department, congratulated Sandhya and said it is a milestone in women’s empowerment in Odisha.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations to Sandhya Rani Majhi, Odisha’s first female government driver. The Transport Department’s initiative is commendable. A new chapter has been added to women’s empowerment,” she wrote on X.

Sandhya’s appointment marks a breakthrough in promoting women’s empowerment and inclusivity in the state’s workforce. Her dedication and skills have not only paved the way for her own success but also inspired others to pursue careers in traditionally underrepresented fields, an officer said.

The state government’s initiative to promote women’s empowerment and road safety is evident in programmes like the Women Suvahak initiative, which aims to train women drivers.

Sandhya’s achievement is a testament to the state’s commitment to creating a more equitable transportation system, he added.

