New Delhi: Actress Sandhya Shetty will be a celebrity guest speaker at the second Asian-African Leadership Forum to be held here January 25.

The forum brings together talents from Asian and African nations. It helps in discovering new avenues of growth and inspire future leadership to solidify economic growth among these two regions.

“It’s a great platform where not just nations but continents will be meeting. I am really looking forward to it,” she said.

She has been a part of activities which include a self-defence and awareness campaign for women across the world. She has also been a motivational speaker nationally and internationally. She is a Commonwealth Karate Championship gold medallist too.

