New Delhi: Sania Mirza became Thursday the first Indian to be nominated for the Fed Cup ‘Heart Award’ from the Asia/Oceania zone. She has been nominated along with Indonesia’s Priska Medelyn Nugrorho.

Comeback to Fed Cup

Sania recently made a comeback to Fed Cup tennis tournament after four years. With her 18-month son Izhaan present in stands, Sania had helped India qualify for the play-offs for the first time.

Sania’s recation

“Stepping on to the court for the first time in India colours was a moment of pride for me, back in 2003. It has been an 18-year long journey. I feel extremely proud and privileged to have contributed to the success of Indian tennis,” Sania was quoted as saying in an AITA release.

“The Fed Cup result at the Asia/Oceania tournament last month is one of the greatest achievements of my playing career. These are the moments an athlete plays for. I am grateful to the Fed Cup ‘Heart Awards’ selection panel for this recognition,” added the 33-year-old.

Online voting to determine winner

The winners of the ‘Heart Awards’ will be determined by online voting by fans which will go live May 1 and will go on until May 8.

This is the 11th edition of the Fed Cup ‘Heart Awards’. Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) and Eleonora Molinaro (Luxembourg) have been nominated from Europe/Africa zone. Fernanda Contreras Gomez of Mexico and Paraguay’s Veronica Cepede Royg have been nominated from the Americas.

Agencies