New Delhi: Tennis ace Sania Mirza became Monday the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award. Sania Mirza was honoured for her successful return to the court post motherhood.

Asia/Oceania zone winner

Sania won the award for Asia/Oceania zone. She secured a whopping 10,000 plus votes out of the 16,985 cast for this year’s three regional Group I nominees.

Voting process

The Fed Cup Heart Award winners were determined via online voting by fans which went on for a week. Voting process started May 1. Her vote share of over 60 per cent is a testimony to the global popularity of the Indian star at the Fed Cup competition.

“It’s an honour to win the Fed Cup Heart Award as the first Indian. I dedicate this award to the entire country and to all my fans. I thank everyone for voting for me. Hope to bring more laurels to the country in the future,” Sania said in a statement issued by AITA.

Impressive comeback

Sania made a comeback to Fed Cup after four years and helped India qualify for the play-offs for the first time in history. She gave birth to her son Izhaan in October 2018. She returned to court in January this year. On her return Sania instantly achieved success by clinching the women’s doubles title at Hobart International alongside Nadiia Kichenok.

The Indian player is a former World No.1 in doubles and six-time Grand Slam champion. Sania beat Indonesia’s 16-year-old Priska Madelyn Nugroho for the award in Asia/Oceania regional category.

Fight against COVID-19

The winners from each category received USD 2,000 as prize money. Sania said she would donate the entire amount to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“I want to donate the money that I get from this award to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. “The world is going through very difficult times due to the virus,” Sania informed.

Agencies