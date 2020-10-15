Mumbai: Hindi film actor Sanjay Dutt was reportedly diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Although it is being said that he is perfectly fit and those were only rumours, some pictures of him are going viral on social media which has gripped his fans with tension adding to the suspense on his health.

Sanju Baba has returned to Mumbai after spending time with his children in Dubai. Recently he was spotted outside Hakim’s Aalim salon Wednesday after getting a haircut.

During this, Sanjay also posed and had a brief chat with him.

While moving towards his car, Sanjay said “Abhi bimaar nahi hoon aisa mat likhna,” in a funny manner. The video is going viral on social media and fans are reacting by watching it.

Aalim Hakim shared a video of Sanjay Dutt’s visit to his salon on Instagram and captions it,” Our Favourite Rockstar Sanjay Dutt With A Heart Of Gold At Salon HA @duttsanjay Today at Salon Hakim’s Aalim after getting a haircut done with all the necessary precautions Instructed by the government and the experts (sic).”

Sanjay Dutt, along with his wife Maanayata Dutt, had flown to Dubai last month to be with their children, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt. Recently, a picture of Sanjay Dutt had gone viral in which the actor looked sick, leaving his fans worried for his health.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the Mumbai Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He told via social media August 11 that he is taking leave from work for treatment.

On the professional front, Sanjay has films like Shamshera, Bhuj, KGF, Prithviraj and Torbaz.