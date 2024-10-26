Mumbai: Hindi film star Sanjay Dutt Saturday shared a glimpse of the high-octane Marathi entertainer Raanti starring Sharad Kelkar and the teaser of the film promised to be every bit “powerful.”

Sanjay Saturday morning shared the red and yellow tinted teaser of the film, which has been directed by Samit Kakkad and is slated to release November 22.

The teaser of the upcoming movie, which is set in Patalpur, talks about one rule: “killing or getting killed”. It also showcases Sharad’s character, who is forced to pick up weapons and compelled to be violent.

Sharad is heard talking in Marathi, which is translated to English: “The breeze is calm. Not the storm. I am a hurricane. I have taken this avatar only to seek revenge.”

In the teaser, Sharad, who will be playing the role of Raanti, is seen performing high-octane action sequences and going on a killing spree for revenge.

For the caption, Sanjay wrote: “Presenting the Official Teaser of #RAANTI THE MOST POWERFUL MARATHI FILM OF THE DECADE! Directed by @samitkakkad Produced by @punitbalan Starring @sharadkelkar | @officialsanjaynarvekar | @santoshjuvekar12 | @shanvisri Releasing #22ndNovember.

The film also stars Sanjay Narvekar, Santosh Juvekar and actress Shanvi Srivastava. Other details about the film are under wraps.

Talking about Sanjay, earlier this month, he exchanged wedding vows for the fourth time

The actor took the pheras with his wife Maanayata Dutt. The pheras were reportedly taken as a part of a pooja at their newly renovated house in Mumbai.

Sanjay has been married thrice. In 1987, he married Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to brain tumour. In 1998, he tied the knot with Riya Pillai, who was an air hostess and model. The two parted ways in 2008. The same year in Goa, he married Maanayata, nee Dilnawaz Sheikh.

Sanjay and Maanayata, who tied the knot in 2008, became proud parents to the twins in 2010. Sanjay’s family moved to Dubai before the first lockdown in 2020, and have been living there since then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in Kannada language pan-India film KD – The Devil. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and V Ravichandran. The film, presented by KVN Productions, has been directed by Prem, and is based on true events from the Bangalore of the 1970s.