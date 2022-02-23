Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt took to social media to announce his next movie Ghudchadhi. The shooting of the film began Tuesday. Sanjay Dutt posted a picture on Twitter which shows him practising yoga in a garden. In the tweet, Dutt tagged Balu Munnangi, an astrologer, from whom Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and Dutt himself seek advice.

“Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginning. Appreciate your presence,” Dutt wrote.

Besides Ghudchadhi, which is being directed by Binoy Gandhi, the actor will also be seen as ‘Adheera’ in Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 slated to release April 14. Dutt also has Shamshera and Toolsidas Junior in the pipeline. Shamshera will also feature Ranbir Kapoor while Vaani Kapoor will be the leading lady.

Dutt meanwhile had said a few days earlier that he had three releases slated for 2022.

“Initially 2022 had three releases for me and I was extremely excited and looking forward to it. However, with the current situation of a surge in Covid-19 cases, everything is uncertain. Three of my projects Shamshera, KGF2 and Prithiviraj are Magnum opuses and are made for big-screen experience. However, they can only be enjoyed when the Covid-19 situation is under control in India. Right now, I only hope that things get better for us, and for that people have to continue to take precautions and mask up,” Dutt had said.

Dutt had also said that he has heard some incredible scripts. He had said that he would inform about his future projects very soon.