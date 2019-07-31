Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt remembered her late boyfriend and her latest Instagram post shows that even though it has been “excruciating” for her after her boyfriend’s death, she is doing her “best to be okay.”

Trishala Dutt recently attended a friend’s wedding. Sharing a picture from the celebrations, Trishala captioned it: “It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile and attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends’ beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning and the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him so much. I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him.”

Trishala, who lost her boyfriend July 2, shared the sad news through an Instagram post earlier this month.

Take a look at Trishala Dutt’s latest post: