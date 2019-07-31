Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt remembered her late boyfriend and her latest Instagram post shows that even though it has been “excruciating” for her after her boyfriend’s death, she is doing her “best to be okay.”
Trishala Dutt recently attended a friend’s wedding. Sharing a picture from the celebrations, Trishala captioned it: “It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile and attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends’ beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning and the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him so much. I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him.”
Trishala, who lost her boyfriend July 2, shared the sad news through an Instagram post earlier this month.
Take a look at Trishala Dutt’s latest post:
View this post on Instagram
It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much 💔 I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him. Thank you @experience.fp & @mua_mar for coming all the way from Los Angeles & Las Vegas just to cheer me up & make me look & feel beautiful. You create magic together & as always, I’m very grateful for you both. Thank You 💛
View this post on Instagram
My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia ❤️ ——————- #RIP October 07, 1986 – July 02, 2019 ————————- “I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow”
View this post on Instagram
#30 🎂☀️ — thank you God for blessing me with life, for making me the happiest I’ve ever been, and for keeping me alive, happy, and most importantly, healthy. Thank you everyone for all your love, sweet comments, thoughtful texts, & phone calls that made my day so special. Thank you IG fam 💕 for loving & supporting my family & I since day 1. I appreciate all of you more than you know. Today feels amazing, I can’t wait to celebrate later, and I can’t wait to create beautiful new memories in this next chapter of my life 🎈will upload more pics and get back to you all in a bit 🙏🏻— btw for those wondering, this is WolfGang! 🐶 he’s a teacup Maltese, weighs 2.5lbs (1.17kgs), and was born in Korea! He licks my tears, senses all my emotions, manages my anxiety, and has the sweetest little soul that gives me unconditional love on a daily basis…a true angel. #teamleo #flirtythirtyandthriving #0810
