Mumbai: With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia just a few weeks away, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar is mightily impressed by the performances of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Sanjay Manjrekar lauded the Indian team management for trying out many players in Asia Cup.

Talking about the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, Manjrekar was impressed with the Indian team’s batting formula and their move of testing out batsmen ahead of their time.

“The best part is that the Indian team are trying many players ahead of the T20 World Cup. Indian team’s batting formula is the best at the moment,” the former India batter said during a live chat with his fans.

Manjrekar, known for his impeccable batting technique, played for India from 1987-96 and is now a celebrated broadcaster. He also spoke about players from the current Indian team and analysed their performance after the Men in Blue reached the Super Four stage in the Asia Cup easily but went down to arch rivals Pakistan in a thriller Sunday.

Manjrekar was also lavish in his praise for Virat Kohli. “Kohli’s pull, hook shots, and overall contribution was the best in the last two matches. More than a break, a couple of big knocks is important for him,” Manjrekar said.

Pandya and Suryakumar also came in for praise. “Setback is better than a comeback, and that is something Pandya has shown with his performances. I have never seen performances like Suryakumar’s and Pandya’s in recent times,” Manjrekar informed. He also appreciated Pandya’s calmness as a leader and called it a gift for him.

One of Manjrekar’s famous knocks is his double century against Pakistan. Speaking about the celebration that followed his massive 218 runs against Pakistan, he said, “I was welcomed by firecrackers and a brand-new air conditioner when I came back to India after hitting a double century against Pakistan.”