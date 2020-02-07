New Delhi: Union Ministry of Law and Justice Friday notified the appointment of advocate Sanjeeb Panigrahi as the judge of Orissa High Court after the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium, which elevated him for the post of judge in October last year.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, the President has appointed Panigrahi as a judge of Orissa High Court with effect from the date he assumes the office.

Panigrahi is an advocate-on-record in the apex court and conduct cases as counsel for state of Odisha in the top court.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended appointment of advocate Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi and judicial officer Bibhu Prasad Routray as Judges of the Orissa High Court October last year.

The apex court Collegium comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice NV Ramana and Justice SA Bobde had resolved to recommend the appointment.

“On the basis of interaction and having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Advocate Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi and Judicial Officer Bibhu Prasad Routray are suitable for being appointed as judges of the Orissa High Court,” the Collegium stated.

Union Ministry of Law and Justice had notified the appointment of Judicial Officer Bibhu Prasad Routray as a judge of the High Court in November last year.