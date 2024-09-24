Bhubaneswar: In a bid to promote sign language and empower the hearing-impaired community across the state, the state government, in partnership with Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech & Hearing Disability (AYJNISHD) and Odisha Rising Foundation (ORF), launched ‘Sanketa-Mo Bhasha’ project at Janla, Monday, marking the celebration of International Day of Sign Language. The ceremony commenced with the welcome address by assistant director of AYJNISHDDRC Janla Lanu Wanboy Aimol, followed by the lighting of the inaugural lamp by esteemed dignitaries, including Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department director Niyati Pattnaik and the department’s additional secretary Santosh Pradhan.

The event featured the official introduction to ‘SanketaMo Bhasha’ project by chairman of ORF Akhaya Sagar. This project is designed to promote awareness, provide training and create opportunities for the deaf community by offering sign language interpreter training. Pradhan outlined the government’s commitment to enhancing services for people with disabilities and supporting projects like ‘Sanketa-Mo Bhasha’. SSEPD director Pattnaik delivered an inspiring speech highlighting the department’s continuous efforts towards disability inclusion and growing need for more sign language interpreters to bridge communication gaps. She also said, “In this first phase, we are going to produce 100 sign language interpreters and training to more than 8,400 parents and teachers in 55 schools across Odisha.”

A special segment of the event was dedicated to introducing the first batch of trainees enrolled in the sign language interpreter training programme, a key component of the project that has already garnered significant public interest. “This inaugural event has set the stage for a transformative journey to promote sign language in Odisha, addressing the communication challenges faced by the deaf community and creating pathways for greater inclusivity and social empowerment,” said Pattnaik.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP