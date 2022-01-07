Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the rising cases cybercrime, the Odisha government inaugurated 14 Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police stations at different places including Bhubaneswar December 29 last year.

They are located at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar, Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Puri, Koraput, Bhawanipatna, Bolangir and Kandhamal.

Since then nine days have elapsed and yet these 14 police stations are not fully functional. This is due to the lack of manpower with technical knowledge and infrastructure.

The cybercrime PS in the state capital is situated inside the premises of the DCP office at Vani Vihar.

It currently has four persons including inspector-in-charge (IIC), Rashmita Jena Sources claimed that no formal notification regarding the appointment of staff has been released yet till date except the IIC.

In fact on close observation one spotted workers engaged in construction work inside the police station.

The officials are confused about the types and categories of economic offences that are to be dealt with at the police station, as no notification or SOP has been issued in this regard till now.

Meanwhile, people have been raising questions over the haphazard manner in which the cyber crime police stations were started without proper planning.

Some victims who lodged complaints here at the newly-established police station complained about delay in getting copies of the FIR. According to sources, no officers-in-charge have been appointed at some of these cybercrime PSes.

Some do not have a building of their own in a few districts. Notably, the Odisha government had earlier announced the appointment of 154 officials and 90 experts at the 14 cyber police stations recently inaugurated.

PNN