Daspalla: A training school for forest guards established at Kuanria under this block in Nayagarh district has turned into a haunted building. It has happened due to neglect and lack of funds from the state government, sources said Monday. The school having residential facilities was inaugurated by the then Forest and Environment minister Dambarudhar Ulaka in 1998. The school was to be used for training newly appointed and in-service forest guards.

The training programme in the school was launched in 1990 and was conducted on regular basis. The school was not only providing training to the forest guards of Nayagarh district, but also residential facilities.

The place, a picturesque getaway is about 50 kms from Nayagarh town. It comprises of a huge reservoir flanked by blue hillocks and a 1.5-km long dam over Kuanria river from which the place draws its name. It was a great experience for the forest guards who visited the school for training. It also became a favourite spot for the tourists. The tranquil beauty of the hills, the sunrise and sunset on Kuanria river, forests and the deer park attracted a large number of people.

The school ran for long time even when Harihar Karan was the Forest and Environment Minister of the state. However, due to reasons best known to the authorities, the school faded into oblivion.

Training of forest guards was stopped and the entire programme was shelved. As a result, the school turned into haunted house and safe haven for the criminals.

Taking advantage of the situation, miscreants have stolen most of the items on the school premises including doors and window panels. They have also cut and decamped with large teakwood trees which had grown within the school premises. Locals have demanded for an urgent renovation of the school.