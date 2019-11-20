Mumbai: Budding actress Sara Ali Khan is the latest crush of the country. With back to back hits, she is giving a tough competition to Alia Bhatt.

After tight work schedule, the bubbly actress is enjoying her me-time in New York. Pictures of her enjoying a pizza have been going viral on social media. She has pasted several pictures of her trip to New York.

Fans are pouring in love for the talented actress. Have a look at some of her New York vacation pictures.

Sara Ali Khan marked her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The young starlet received a lot of appreciation and love for her performance in the film. Well, apart from acting, the actress is also known for her humble nature and great fashion choices.

She has Love Aaj Kal 2 along with Kartik Aaryan and is currently shooting Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba also starring Ranveer Singh.

And now, she took some time off from her busy schedule to enjoy a short vacation in New York. The actress has been sharing pictures and videos from her vacay in NYC on her Instagram. And now, she posted a video on her Insta story where she can be seen enjoying a pizza. She captioned the post, “Back at it again” along with a pizza emoji.