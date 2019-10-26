Chandbali: Police late Friday night arrested the sarpanch and the former sarpanch of Mausuda panchayat under Chandbali block in Bhadrak district in connection with misappropriation of government funds for various developmental projects.

The case will be forwarded to court Saturday afternoon.

The accused have been identified as sarpanch of Mausudha panchayat Shantilata Mallick and her husband and former sarpanch Braj Mallick.

According to a source, the husband and wife duo embezzled government funds in the last financial year to undertake various developmental activities in the panchayat. Instead of utilising the money for the intended projects, the duo siphoned off the funds by transferring the money from the panchayat account to their own.

Locals brought this to the notice of the block development officer (BDO) Shyam Sunder Tukuwho who in turn lodged a complaint with Chandbali police.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding Shantilata and her husband Braj, police sources said.

Locals said that more skeletons would stumble out of the cupboard after a proper investigation is conducted into the case.

PNN