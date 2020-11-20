Bhawanipatna: A sarpanch in Kalahandi district has allegedly sought sexual favours from a woman beneficiary in lieu of allocating a pucca house to her under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). However, his hopes were dashed when he was arrested Thursday after the woman lodged a formal complaint with the police.

According to the police, the poor woman is a resident of Kaccharpali village under M Rampur police limits in Kalahandi district. She had approached the sarpanch of Salepali panchayat to avail of the PMAY. The woman requested the sarpanch to help her obtain the pucca house under the central government scheme.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Sahu. He was arrested after the victim lodged a FIR alleging that Sahu was repeatedly harassing her seeking sexual favours over the phone. She said that Sahu had been pestering her to enter into a physical relationship with him.

PNN