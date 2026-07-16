By Banchhanidhi Dey, OP

In an age of rapid change, Sasanga remains a quiet sanctuary where history, faith and tradition continue to converge, reminding devotees that Lord Jagannath’s timeless presence transcends generations, binding the past, present and future in an unbroken circle of devotion.

Long before roads connected villages and towns, the chants of Jai Jagannath echoed through the tranquil landscape of Sasanga. Tucked away barely 12 km from Baleshwar town, the Sri Jagannath Jew Bije Sasanga Kaibalya Kshetra has quietly nurtured an unbroken tradition of devotion for nearly 878 years, making it one of northern Odisha’s oldest centres of Jagannath worship.

Temple chronicles trace its origins to 1148, when a local zamindar established the shrine and consecrated the wooden idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

More than just a temple, he envisioned a thriving spiritual centre. Nearly four acres of land, a ceremonial pond and fertile agricultural fields were dedicated to sustaining daily rituals, while Brahmin settlements at Balabhadrapur and Jagannathpur ensured that the sacred flame of worship would never fade. The surrounding settlement eventually came to be known as Sasanga, its identity forever intertwined with the Lord.

History and legend meet within these hallowed precincts.

Local tradition recounts that during Kalapahad’s devastating invasion of the Jagannath Temple at Puri in 1568, the sacred triad at Sasanga was secretly buried in a secluded spot to shield them from destruction. When peace returned, the deities were ceremonially unearthed and restored to the sanctum, symbolising the resilience of faith in the face of adversity.

Though the centuries-old shrine gave way to a newly built temple in 2011, its soul remains untouched. Since 1955, a government-approved trust board has safeguarded its administration, preserving rituals handed down through generations.

Every year, the quiet village bursts into colour during the famed Chupudapada Rath Yatra, drawing over 10,000 devotees. The journey of the deities to the Gundicha Temple, the traditional halt at the Mausi Maa Temple for the offering of poda pitha, and the symbolic reunion of Lord Jagannath with Goddess Lakshmi transform Sasanga into a living theatre of faith.

The concluding rituals—Badasinghara Besha, Suna Besha, Adharapana and Niladri Bije—bring the celebrations to a close, leaving behind a timeless reminder that while kingdoms fade and centuries pass, devotion endures.

In an age of rapid change, Sasanga remains a quiet sanctuary where history, faith and tradition continue to converge, reminding devotees that Lord Jagannath’s timeless presence transcends generations, binding the past, present and future in an unbroken circle of devotion.