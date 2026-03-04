Dubai: Satellite images of Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility have shown several damaged buildings, compared with imagery from the previous day, along with additional damage across the facility’s complex.

Vantor, an imaging company based in Colorado and formerly known as Maxar Technologies, released images taken Monday that it said showed damage to buildings housing personnel and to vehicle entrances to the underground fuel enrichment complex.

Earlier Tuesday, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said the Natanz enrichment site sustained “some recent damage” following the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there was “no radiological consequence expected.”

The nuclear facility at Natanz, located nearly 220 km southeast of Tehran, is Iran’s main enrichment site. It had been targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025, and by the US.

Monday’s attack on the Natanz facility marks the first confirmed strike against a nuclear site in Iran during the latest round of fighting.

Following last summer’s brief war, US President Donald Trump and his administration said that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been “obliterated”.

But ahead of the current round of hostilities, Trump again warned of Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He claimed Monday that Iran was seeking to rebuild its nuclear programme.

Iran has four declared nuclear enrichment facilities. The IAEA said last week in a confidential report, seen by The Associated Press, that due to lack of access, it “cannot provide any information on the current size, composition or whereabouts of the stockpile of enriched uranium in Iran.”

Iran has said it has not enriched since June, but it has blocked international inspectors from visiting the sites the US bombed. Satellite photos analysed by AP have shown new activity at two of those sites, suggesting Iran was trying to assess and potentially recover material.