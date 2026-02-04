Angul: Odisha government has reportedly approved a detailed project report for further eco-tourism infrastructure development at Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary, involving an estimated investment of about Rs 100 crore, a source said Wednesday.

The project will focus on creating modern infrastructure inside the sanctuary to attract more tourists, the source added.

Officials have identified six key locations in the tiger reserve for the development. New entry points will be built at Purunakote, Jagannathpur, Tikarpada, Baliput, Kusang and Chamundia. The plan also includes facilities such as food courts, bonfire areas, watchtowers and river-view decks, the source informed.

PNN