Bhubaneswar: Dharitri and Orissa POST Chief Executive Adyasha Satpathy was felicitated for excellence in publishing at the prestigious ‘Femina Achievers Awards 2025: Odisha Edition’ at a hotel, Saturday.

Satpathy was among the 25 who were honoured at the mega event, sponsored by Khimji Jewellers and co-sponsored by JAC OLIVOL, for their remarkable contribution to diverse fields like art, science, business, sports, fashion, and as a community leader.

The event was also attended by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das, SNM Group chairman Pradipta Mohanty, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University Vice Chancellor Pradipta Kumar Nanda and JAC OLIVOL MD Rajarshi Das.

PNN