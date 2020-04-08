Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday sealed the Satya Nagar area and marked it as a ‘containment zone’ to arrest the spread of COVID-19 as multiple persons in the locality tested positive for the virus.

“The recent positive cases of COVID-19 detected in Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar with no recent travel history neither to any other country nor any part of India and to contain any possible spread of COVID-19, it is necessary to make the affected area as a containment zone and to restrict public from entering into and going out of the containment zone,” a BMC notification read.

BMC has issued an order to declare the below mentioned area of Satya Nagar as containment zone to contain the spread of #COVID19.#StayHome #StaySafe #WeCareForYou pic.twitter.com/LwuiJ8Inpf — BMC (@bmcbbsr) April 8, 2020

“All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home. All the shopping establishment of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately. The supply of essentials and medical requirements will be ensured through various teams formed by BMC,” the notification continued.

The supply of essential items including medical requirements will be supplied by BMC as commuting in and out of the area has been strictly prohibited.

