New Delhi: Supreme Court collegium has taken a “policy decision” that a judge, who is proposed to take over the high court as its chief justice, may be transferred well in advance, preferably two months before the vacancy arises.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, said the decision was taken so that the judge, in the meantime, becomes well conversant with the affairs of that high court and assumes charge of the office of the chief justice on the retirement of the incumbent chief justice.

“The collegium has taken a policy decision that in order to strengthen the efficiency and quality of administration of justice, a judge who is proposed to take over the high court as its chief justice may be transferred well in advance, preferably two months before the vacancy arises,” said a statement uploaded on the apex court website.

“Following this policy decision, the collegium has resolved to recommend transfer of Justice Lisa Gill, judge, High Court of Punjab and Haryana, to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and for her appointment as the chief justice of that high court with effect from the date the vacancy would arise,” the statement said.

The apex court collegium, which held its meeting on February 26, also recommended the appointment of Kerala High Court judge Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari as the chief justice of the Madras High Court, consequent upon the retirement of the chief justice of that high court on March 5, 2026.

In a separate statement, the collegium approved the proposals for the appointment of nine advocates — Md. Nadim Seraj, Ranjan Kumar Jha, Kumar Manish, Sanjeev Kumar, Girijish Kumar, Alok Kumar, Raj Kumar, Rana Vikram Singh and Vikash Kumar — as judges of the Patna High Court.

PTI