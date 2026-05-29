New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday declined to halt the Delhi High Court’s order permitting wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials, while agreeing to examine the plea filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging the relief granted to the three-time Olympian.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, which issued a notice on the WFI’s Special Leave Petition (SLP), permitted Phogat to take part in the trials scheduled for May 30 and 31.

The apex court ordered that “the respondent (Phogat) shall be permitted to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games 2026”, and indicated that it would examine the larger issues raised in the SLP at a later stage.

During the hearing, the Justice Narasimha-led Bench expressed concern over the circumstances relating to Phogat’s anti-doping obligations and her failure to keep the authorities informed about her whereabouts during the relevant period.

It observed that adherence to anti-doping protocols, including timely participation in tests and disclosure of whereabouts, was a critical obligation for Phogat and flagged the issue for consideration.

The top court also objected to certain observations made by the Delhi High Court while granting interim relief to Phogat, particularly its prima facie view that the WFI’s eligibility framework was “exclusionary” in nature.

Questioning the basis of such findings at the interim stage, the Supreme Court remarked that the WFI’s selection policy had been framed in February 2026 and was applicable uniformly to all athletes. Nevertheless, it allowed the Delhi High Court’s directions permitting Phogat’s participation in the selection trials to remain in operation for the time being.

The WFI had approached the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court order allowing Phogat to participate in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials despite not fulfilling the eligibility criteria prescribed under the federation’s policy.

In its order passed last week, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia had held that motherhood cannot be treated as a ground for exclusion from professional opportunities and observed that the WFI’s policy framework failed to account for Phogat’s maternity-related sabbatical and post-partum recovery period, which coincided with the qualifying events.

“Motherhood must be viewed as a natural and deeply significant aspect of life that deserves accommodation and institutional sensitivity,” the Delhi High Court had said, while finding a prima facie case in favour of the wrestler.

It had also directed that the selection trials be video-recorded and conducted under the supervision of independent observers nominated by the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Olympic Association. It had further clarified that Phogat’s participation would remain subject to the outcome of the pending writ petition before the single-judge Bench examining the validity of the WFI’s policy, selection criteria, and show-cause notice.